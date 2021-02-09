Why should you keep an eye on Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)?

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is -3.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.27 and a high of $165.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVBG stock was last observed hovering at around $143.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $162.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.34% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 1.11% higher than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $143.39, the stock is 2.06% and 2.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 6.99% off its SMA200. EVBG registered 54.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $144.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $132.36.

The stock witnessed a -0.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.54%, and is 9.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) has around 1011 employees, a market worth around $4.87B and $252.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2206.00. Profit margin for the company is -32.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.85% and -13.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.50%).

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Everbridge Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $72.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 33.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.00% in year-over-year returns.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Top Institutional Holders

420 institutions hold shares in Everbridge Inc. (EVBG), with 199.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.57% while institutional investors hold 114.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.74M, and float is at 31.05M with Short Float at 15.03%. Institutions hold 113.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Select Equity Group, Inc. with over 3.68 million shares valued at $463.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.54% of the EVBG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.16 million shares valued at $396.93 million to account for 9.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fred Alger Management, LLC which holds 2.08 million shares representing 5.94% and valued at over $261.17 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.52% of the shares totaling 1.93 million with a market value of $287.66 million.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brickley Patrick, the company’s SVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Brickley Patrick sold 14,032 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $132.60 per share for a total of $1.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6594.0 shares.

Everbridge Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Nigam Ajay (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 2,063 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $132.91 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5162.0 shares of the EVBG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Mark Elliot J. (SVP & General Counsel) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $140.48 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 10,119 shares of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG).

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 5.94% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 56.78% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.43% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.47.