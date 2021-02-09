Why should you keep an eye on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)?

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) is 7.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.03 and a high of $24.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMO stock was last observed hovering at around $20.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $20.38, the stock is -0.30% and 3.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 24.08% off its SMA200. IMO registered -13.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.57.

The stock witnessed a -7.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.02%, and is 4.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.48% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $14.95B and $19.02B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.31. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 189.69% and -16.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Analyst Forecasts

Imperial Oil Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $9.24B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 64.00% in year-over-year returns.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Top Institutional Holders

350 institutions hold shares in Imperial Oil Limited (IMO), with 517.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 70.54% while institutional investors hold 78.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 734.10M, and float is at 216.25M with Short Float at 5.40%. Institutions hold 23.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with over 31.99 million shares valued at $382.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.36% of the IMO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with 26.18 million shares valued at $313.07 million to account for 3.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 21.99 million shares representing 3.00% and valued at over $263.06 million, while FIL LTD holds 2.10% of the shares totaling 15.44 million with a market value of $184.71 million.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) that is -11.32% lower over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -15.24% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.89% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 29.22.