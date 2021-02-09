Why should you keep an eye on TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)?

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) is -4.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.84 and a high of $35.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TCRR stock was last observed hovering at around $28.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.77% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 20.54% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.40, the stock is -0.24% and -0.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 2.73% at the moment leaves the stock 45.59% off its SMA200. TCRR registered 93.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.50.

The stock witnessed a -1.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.58%, and is 11.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.58% over the week and 7.04% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 403.42% and -18.01% from its 52-week high.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.56.The EPS is expected to shrink by -79.70% this year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) Top Institutional Holders

133 institutions hold shares in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR), with 523.07k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.57% while institutional investors hold 98.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.34M, and float is at 20.23M with Short Float at 16.53%. Institutions hold 96.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MPM Asset Management, LLC with over 4.05 million shares valued at $82.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.12% of the TCRR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP with 3.37 million shares valued at $68.5 million to account for 10.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Redmile Group, LLC which holds 2.79 million shares representing 8.36% and valued at over $56.76 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.79% of the shares totaling 2.6 million with a market value of $80.53 million.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Somaiya Mayur Ian, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Somaiya Mayur Ian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $35.00 per share for a total of $70000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1473.0 shares.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Somaiya Mayur Ian (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,666 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $30.00 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1473.0 shares of the TCRR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12, Hofmeister Robert (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $25.10 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 38,850 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR).