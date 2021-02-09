Why Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX: TMQ) is 9.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $2.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TMQ stock was last observed hovering at around $2.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $3.14 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.71% off the consensus price target high of $3.74 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 12.8% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.18, the stock is 5.80% and 9.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 3.81% at the moment leaves the stock 15.11% off its SMA200. TMQ registered -1.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0378 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9020.

The stock witnessed a 6.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.12%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 2.00. Distance from 52-week low is 111.65% and -10.29% from its 52-week high.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trilogy Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.20% this year.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) Top Institutional Holders

56 institutions hold shares in Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ), with 22.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.94% while institutional investors hold 77.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 143.00M, and float is at 53.44M with Short Float at 0.07%. Institutions hold 64.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Paulson & Company, Inc. with over 14.33 million shares valued at $25.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.94% of the TMQ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 12.99 million shares valued at $23.25 million to account for 9.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC which holds 12.18 million shares representing 8.45% and valued at over $21.81 million, while PointState Capital LP holds 1.32% of the shares totaling 1.91 million with a market value of $3.41 million.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WALTERS DIANA J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WALTERS DIANA J bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $1.83 per share for a total of $3660.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Trilogy Metals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Hensley William L. Iggiagruk (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $1.93 per share for $9671.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the TMQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Sanders Elaine (VP and CFO) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $1.75 for $43750.0. The insider now directly holds 1,476,874 shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ).

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) that is 52.97% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.0% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 31140.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.1.