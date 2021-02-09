Why Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) is the topic of conversation today

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) is 2.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $105.11 and a high of $262.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OLED stock was last observed hovering at around $231.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.83%.

Currently trading at $235.83, the stock is -3.38% and -0.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 2.09% at the moment leaves the stock 25.30% off its SMA200. OLED registered 33.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $240.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $205.16.

The stock witnessed a -2.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.18%, and is -0.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) has around 309 employees, a market worth around $11.25B and $389.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 105.90 and Fwd P/E is 58.14. Profit margin for the company is 30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.36% and -10.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.60%).

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Analyst Forecasts

Universal Display Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.64 with sales reaching $109.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 140.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.60% in year-over-year returns.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Top Institutional Holders

568 institutions hold shares in Universal Display Corporation (OLED), with 4.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.91% while institutional investors hold 81.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.23M, and float is at 42.92M with Short Float at 2.23%. Institutions hold 74.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.87 million shares valued at $698.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.21% of the OLED Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.76 million shares valued at $864.3 million to account for 7.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Primecap Management Company which holds 2.54 million shares representing 5.39% and valued at over $458.93 million, while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. holds 5.20% of the shares totaling 2.45 million with a market value of $442.41 million.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Universal Display Corporation (OLED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROSENBLATT SIDNEY D, the company’s EVP and CFO. SEC filings show that ROSENBLATT SIDNEY D sold 50,356 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $233.15 per share for a total of $11.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Universal Display Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that ELIAS RICHARD C (Director) sold a total of 177 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $210.50 per share for $37259.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the OLED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, HARTLEY C KEITH (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $213.31 for $2.13 million. The insider now directly holds 82,167 shares of Universal Display Corporation (OLED).

Universal Display Corporation (OLED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading 19.79% up over the past 12 months. Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is 1854.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.99% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.25.