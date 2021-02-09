Will Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) is 15.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $14.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMLS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.93% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -67.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.06, the stock is 9.60% and 11.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 3.39% at the moment leaves the stock 68.02% off its SMA200. CMLS registered -28.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 155.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.50.

The stock witnessed a 13.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.80%, and is 16.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.25% over the week and 7.23% over the month.

Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) has around 3139 employees, a market worth around $205.93M and $855.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 235.33% and -32.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cumulus Media Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $239.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.20% in year-over-year returns.

Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) Top Institutional Holders

77 institutions hold shares in Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS), with 2.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.15% while institutional investors hold 90.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.34M, and float is at 15.75M with Short Float at 4.21%. Institutions hold 79.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Eaton Vance Management with over 2.72 million shares valued at $14.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.26% of the CMLS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Brigade Capital Management, LLC with 1.95 million shares valued at $10.45 million to account for 10.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Silver Point Capital, L.P. which holds 1.79 million shares representing 10.06% and valued at over $9.62 million, while Zazove Associates Llc holds 5.45% of the shares totaling 0.97 million with a market value of $5.22 million.

Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP sold 125,437 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $9.70 per share for a total of $1.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.67 million shares.

Cumulus Media Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $6.40 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.8 million shares of the CMLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP (10% Owner) disposed off 45,006 shares at an average price of $6.51 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 1,822,794 shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS).