Will Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) is 20.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.75 and a high of $37.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FRG stock was last observed hovering at around $36.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.25% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 3.42% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.70, the stock is 8.01% and 20.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 50.28% off its SMA200. FRG registered 58.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.12.

The stock witnessed a 16.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.92%, and is 0.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) has around 5187 employees, a market worth around $1.47B and $1.76B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.95. Distance from 52-week low is 538.26% and -2.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.20%).

Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Franchise Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $498.12M over the same period..

Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) Top Institutional Holders

100 institutions hold shares in Franchise Group Inc. (FRG), with 993.38k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.48% while institutional investors hold 76.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.69M, and float is at 26.04M with Short Float at 2.83%. Institutions hold 74.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is B. Riley Financial, Inc. with over 4.55 million shares valued at $115.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 28.05% of the FRG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.62 million shares valued at $49.46 million to account for 10.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are American Financial Group Inc. which holds 1.4 million shares representing 8.65% and valued at over $35.57 million, while Hood River Capital Management LLC holds 8.42% of the shares totaling 1.37 million with a market value of $34.63 million.

Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vintage Capital Management LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Vintage Capital Management LLC bought 757,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $34.95 per share for a total of $26.46 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.39 million shares.

Franchise Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that B. Riley Financial, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 757,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $34.95 per share for $26.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.11 million shares of the FRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, KAHN BRIAN RANDALL (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 149,785 shares at an average price of $24.99 for $3.74 million. The insider now directly holds 327,531 shares of Franchise Group Inc. (FRG).