Will Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX: MXC) is 49.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.53 and a high of $14.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MXC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.71% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 35.71% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $9.00, the stock is 12.55% and 31.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 4.65% at the moment leaves the stock 81.71% off its SMA200. MXC registered 150.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.81.

The stock witnessed a 26.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.45%, and is -2.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.61% over the week and 13.78% over the month.

Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $18.18M and $2.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 488.24% and -38.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.70%).

Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mexco Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -667.90% this year.

Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 60.11% while institutional investors hold 2.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.04M, and float is at 0.82M with Short Float at 2.77%. Institutions hold 0.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 10400.0 shares valued at $49608.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.51% of the MXC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 2500.0 shares valued at $11925.0 to account for 0.12% of the shares outstanding.

Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Banschbach Michael J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Banschbach Michael J sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $7.75 per share for a total of $31000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Mexco Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that MCCOMIC TAMMY (PRESIDENT) sold a total of 16,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $9.50 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63715.0 shares of the MXC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, Banschbach Michael J (Director) disposed off 800 shares at an average price of $6.35 for $5080.0. The insider now directly holds 14,000 shares of Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC).

Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) that is trading -4.29% down over the past 12 months. Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) is 16.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.67% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 23150.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.14.