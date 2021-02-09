Will The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE: NTB) is 5.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.76 and a high of $35.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTB stock was last observed hovering at around $32.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.66% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -13.14% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $32.81, the stock is -0.08% and 2.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 21.90% off its SMA200. NTB registered -3.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.38.

The stock witnessed a -5.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.18%, and is 5.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) has around 1389 employees, a market worth around $1.63B and $373.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.40 and Fwd P/E is 10.97. Profit margin for the company is 39.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.44% and -7.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.40%).

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $121.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.40% in year-over-year returns.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) Top Institutional Holders

180 institutions hold shares in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB), with 489.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.99% while institutional investors hold 71.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.75M, and float is at 49.61M with Short Float at 0.59%. Institutions hold 71.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Davis Selected Advisers, LP with over 3.73 million shares valued at $83.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.74% of the NTB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.55 million shares valued at $79.4 million to account for 4.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC which holds 2.15 million shares representing 3.88% and valued at over $47.82 million, while Rovida Advisors Inc. holds 3.62% of the shares totaling 2.0 million with a market value of $44.67 million.