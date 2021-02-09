Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) is 1.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.01 and a high of $22.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XPER stock was last observed hovering at around $21.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.82% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 11.75% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.18, the stock is 0.79% and 3.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 35.07% off its SMA200. XPER registered 34.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.30.

The stock witnessed a -3.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.47%, and is 7.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER) has around 1900 employees, a market worth around $2.21B and $548.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.23. Profit margin for the company is -8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 135.07% and -4.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.00%).

Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xperi Holding Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.84 with sales reaching $431.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -883.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 114.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 240.60% in year-over-year returns.

Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER) Top Institutional Holders

302 institutions hold shares in Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER), with 1.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.37% while institutional investors hold 87.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.50M, and float is at 104.30M with Short Float at 4.20%. Institutions hold 86.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.11 million shares valued at $336.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.24% of the XPER Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with 12.11 million shares valued at $139.17 million to account for 11.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 11.86 million shares representing 11.22% and valued at over $136.27 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.01% of the shares totaling 5.3 million with a market value of $60.85 million.

Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davis Paul E., the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Davis Paul E. sold 6,396 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $20.05 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Xperi Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Armaly Samir (President, IP Licensing) bought a total of 2,132 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $11.73 per share for $25000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the XPER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 04, Habiger David C (Director) acquired 1,314 shares at an average price of $11.44 for $15030.0. The insider now directly holds 17,251 shares of Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER).