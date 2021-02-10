A peek at Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (ACH): Who has invested in It?

40 institutions hold shares in Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (ACH), with institutional investors hold 1.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 680.91M, and float is at 429.49M with Short Float at 0.00%. Institutions hold 1.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Northern Trust Corporation with over 0.56 million shares valued at $2.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.35% of the ACH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.47 million shares valued at $2.43 million to account for 0.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.26 million shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $1.37 million, while Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 0.17% of the shares totaling 0.26 million with a market value of $1.36 million.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE: ACH) is 1.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.60 and a high of $9.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACH stock was last observed hovering at around $8.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -194.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -194.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.82, the stock is 5.17% and 0.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 92291.0 and changing 2.80% at the moment leaves the stock 35.24% off its SMA200. ACH registered 21.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.06.

The stock witnessed a -9.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.24%, and is 7.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.43% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (ACH) has around 63935 employees, a market worth around $8.61B and $27.70B in sales. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.74% and -11.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (ACH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (ACH) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.10% this year.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (ACH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is trading 41.12% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -76.63% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 15950.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.1.