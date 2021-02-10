A peek at Aptorum Group Limited (APM): Who has invested in It?

7 institutions hold shares in Aptorum Group Limited (APM), with 8.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.43% while institutional investors hold 1.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.96M, and float is at 8.57M with Short Float at 0.50%. Institutions hold 0.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CVI Holdings, LLC with over 64754.0 shares valued at $0.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.58% of the APM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Jane Street Group, LLC with 11074.0 shares valued at $29678.0 to account for 0.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 9048.0 shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $24248.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 1158.0 with a market value of $3103.0.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) is 46.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.16 and a high of $18.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.93% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 75.93% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.61, the stock is 8.78% and 25.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -2.70% at the moment leaves the stock 23.83% off its SMA200. APM registered -77.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8909 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6524.

The stock witnessed a 33.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.83%, and is 8.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.79% over the week and 10.72% over the month.

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) has around 36 employees, a market worth around $121.77M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 211.21% and -80.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-103.00%).

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aptorum Group Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.10% year-over-year.