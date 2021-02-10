A peek at Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): Who has invested in It?

354 institutions hold shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM), with 2.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.74% while institutional investors hold 91.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.40M, and float is at 56.23M with Short Float at 3.58%. Institutions hold 87.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.51 million shares valued at $215.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.98% of the APAM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.4 million shares valued at $221.61 million to account for 7.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC which holds 3.82 million shares representing 6.22% and valued at over $148.87 million, while Clarkston Capital Partners LLC holds 5.03% of the shares totaling 3.09 million with a market value of $120.52 million.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) is 7.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.69 and a high of $55.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APAM stock was last observed hovering at around $53.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $60.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.44% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 1.64% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.10, the stock is 3.72% and 7.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 0.71% at the moment leaves the stock 36.05% off its SMA200. APAM registered 48.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.44.

The stock witnessed a 4.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.11%, and is 6.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.26% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) has around 440 employees, a market worth around $4.18B and $816.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.24 and Fwd P/E is 10.57. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 205.82% and -2.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (77.00%).

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.08 with sales reaching $280.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.50% in year-over-year returns.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOTTLIEB JASON A, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that GOTTLIEB JASON A sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $41.55 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81828.0 shares.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that COXE TENCH (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $21.02 per share for $2.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50000.0 shares of the APAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, COXE TENCH (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $21.02 for $1.05 million. The insider now directly holds 82,803 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM).

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) that is trading 3.98% up over the past 12 months. Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) is 232.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.4% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.22.