A peek at Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG): Who has invested in It?

7 institutions hold shares in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG), with 37.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 66.27% while institutional investors hold 9.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.51M, and float is at 13.19M with Short Float at 0.36%. Institutions hold 3.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Linden Advisors LP with over 96676.0 shares valued at $0.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.17% of the GSMG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP with 70999.0 shares valued at $0.2 million to account for 0.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Yakira Capital Management, Inc. which holds 37200.0 shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $0.1 million, while Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 33105.0 with a market value of $92694.0.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) is 50.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.46 and a high of $11.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GSMG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $4.13, the stock is 18.13% and 36.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 3.25% at the moment leaves the stock 25.25% off its SMA200. GSMG registered -58.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0518 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1096.

The stock witnessed a 50.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.12%, and is 20.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.08% over the week and 9.70% over the month.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) has around 173 employees, a market worth around $221.66M and $29.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.72. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 182.88% and -64.18% from its 52-week high.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 102.80% this year.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.