A peek at Innospec Inc. (IOSP): Who has invested in It?

294 institutions hold shares in Innospec Inc. (IOSP), with 327.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.33% while institutional investors hold 97.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.57M, and float is at 24.25M with Short Float at 1.49%. Institutions hold 96.65% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.84 million shares valued at $348.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.64% of the IOSP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 2.81 million shares valued at $177.62 million to account for 11.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.46 million shares representing 10.02% and valued at over $155.95 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 7.61% of the shares totaling 1.87 million with a market value of $118.38 million.

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP) is 10.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.71 and a high of $106.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IOSP stock was last observed hovering at around $99.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $97.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.15% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -17.56% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $99.93, the stock is 4.84% and 9.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 28.06% off its SMA200. IOSP registered -3.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $93.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $78.81.

The stock witnessed a 2.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.35%, and is 8.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

Innospec Inc. (IOSP) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $2.46B and $1.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.63 and Fwd P/E is 25.82. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.21% and -6.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Innospec Inc. (IOSP) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Innospec Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.71 with sales reaching $284.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.20% in year-over-year returns.

Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Innospec Inc. (IOSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams Patrick, the company’s PRESIDENT & CEO. SEC filings show that Williams Patrick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $80.27 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Innospec Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that HESSNER CATHERINE (Senior VP – Human Resources) sold a total of 2,855 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $77.86 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15000.0 shares of the IOSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Curran Philip (Group Financial Controller) disposed off 659 shares at an average price of $87.75 for $57824.0. The insider now directly holds 2,054 shares of Innospec Inc. (IOSP).

Innospec Inc. (IOSP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NewMarket Corporation (NEU) that is trading -6.55% down over the past 12 months. W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) is -1.25% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.76% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.71.