A peek at OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT): Who has invested in It?

89 institutions hold shares in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT), with 943.64k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.26% while institutional investors hold 13.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 357.39M, and float is at 191.37M with Short Float at 1.91%. Institutions hold 13.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 22.35 million shares valued at $476.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.73% of the OCFT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 11.45 million shares valued at $243.94 million to account for 2.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 4.0 million shares representing 1.03% and valued at over $85.18 million, while TT International Asset Management LTD holds 0.82% of the shares totaling 3.21 million with a market value of $68.27 million.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) is 4.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.02 and a high of $28.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OCFT stock was last observed hovering at around $20.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.2% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 14.0% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.64, the stock is -3.94% and -2.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock 4.30% off its SMA200. OCFT registered 54.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.36.

The stock witnessed a -7.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.26%, and is -6.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.24% over the week and 6.03% over the month.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) has around 3631 employees, a market worth around $7.94B and $465.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -54.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.82% and -28.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.90%).

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $146.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 44.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -74.70% in year-over-year returns.