A peek at Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO): Who has invested in It?

273 institutions hold shares in Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO), with 624.27k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.90% while institutional investors hold 97.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.17M, and float is at 68.66M with Short Float at 5.47%. Institutions hold 96.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.26 million shares valued at $125.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.80% of the PRDO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 5.55 million shares valued at $67.89 million to account for 8.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.85 million shares representing 7.00% and valued at over $59.38 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.97% of the shares totaling 3.44 million with a market value of $42.11 million.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) is 9.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.11 and a high of $19.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRDO stock was last observed hovering at around $13.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.64% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 30.8% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.84, the stock is 9.48% and 10.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 1.47% at the moment leaves the stock 1.27% off its SMA200. PRDO registered -20.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.90.

The stock witnessed a 10.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.59%, and is 10.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $952.05M and $674.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.93 and Fwd P/E is 8.24. Profit margin for the company is 18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.66% and -30.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Perdoceo Education Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $171.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.30% in year-over-year returns.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NELSON TODD S, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that NELSON TODD S sold 1,362 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $12.85 per share for a total of $17502.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.88 million shares.

Perdoceo Education Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that NELSON TODD S (President & CEO) sold a total of 1,637 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $12.96 per share for $21216.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.88 million shares of the PRDO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, NELSON TODD S (President & CEO) disposed off 42,089 shares at an average price of $12.59 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 878,057 shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO).