A peek at RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL): Who has invested in It?

68 institutions hold shares in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL), with 109.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.29% while institutional investors hold 23.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.29M, and float is at 34.99M with Short Float at 6.72%. Institutions hold 23.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. with over 2.11 million shares valued at $21.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.08% of the RDHL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ibex Investors LLC with 1.89 million shares valued at $15.29 million to account for 4.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. which holds 0.89 million shares representing 2.14% and valued at over $9.1 million, while Creative Planning holds 1.94% of the shares totaling 0.8 million with a market value of $6.5 million.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) is 15.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.26 and a high of $11.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RDHL stock was last observed hovering at around $9.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.56% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 22.5% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.30, the stock is 14.05% and 9.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 1.75% at the moment leaves the stock 13.67% off its SMA200. RDHL registered 88.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.68.

The stock witnessed a 10.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.53%, and is 14.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.91% over the week and 7.56% over the month.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) has around 155 employees, a market worth around $390.79M and $44.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 185.09% and -18.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.70%).

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $26.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 983.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1,537.10% in year-over-year returns.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sanofi (SNY) that is trading -4.61% down over the past 12 months. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is 3.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.02% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.45.