A peek at Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA): Who has invested in It?

372 institutions hold shares in Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA), with 355.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.02% while institutional investors hold 104.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.80M, and float is at 34.17M with Short Float at 13.00%. Institutions hold 103.52% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 5.05 million shares valued at $405.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.62% of the SYNA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.06 million shares valued at $326.64 million to account for 11.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.85 million shares representing 11.14% and valued at over $309.28 million, while Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds 10.64% of the shares totaling 3.67 million with a market value of $295.49 million.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) is 27.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.41 and a high of $125.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SYNA stock was last observed hovering at around $123.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.99% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.13% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -6.78% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $122.80, the stock is 16.11% and 30.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 54.48% off its SMA200. SYNA registered 48.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $97.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.09.

The stock witnessed a 17.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.24%, and is 15.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.27% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) has around 1387 employees, a market worth around $3.81B and $1.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.89 and Fwd P/E is 15.08. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 176.51% and -2.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synaptics Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.89 with sales reaching $325.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 615.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.90% in year-over-year returns.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BUCHANAN JEFFREY D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BUCHANAN JEFFREY D sold 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $119.92 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10148.0 shares.

Synaptics Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Awsare Saleel sold a total of 1,794 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $122.01 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40514.0 shares of the SYNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Butler Dean Warren disposed off 1,050 shares at an average price of $119.92 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 27,484 shares of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA).

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) that is trading 44.79% up over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 69.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.33% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.08.