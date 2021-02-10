Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) is 7.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.13 and a high of $129.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADUS stock was last observed hovering at around $126.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.98% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -0.82% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $126.03, the stock is 4.16% and 10.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 54864.0 and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 27.02% off its SMA200. ADUS registered 26.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $118.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $102.53.

The stock witnessed a 3.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.14%, and is 6.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) has around 5002 employees, a market worth around $1.94B and $758.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.89 and Fwd P/E is 34.77. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 192.24% and -2.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Addus HomeCare Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $197.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.80% in year-over-year returns.

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) Top Institutional Holders

286 institutions hold shares in Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS), with 231.76k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.48% while institutional investors hold 102.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.62M, and float is at 15.58M with Short Float at 1.76%. Institutions hold 101.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.35 million shares valued at $274.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.83% of the ADUS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.95 million shares valued at $89.58 million to account for 6.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.67 million shares representing 4.22% and valued at over $63.06 million, while Capital World Investors holds 3.93% of the shares totaling 0.62 million with a market value of $58.74 million.

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BICKHAM W BRADLEY, the company’s EVP/Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that BICKHAM W BRADLEY sold 1,041 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $121.57 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27927.0 shares.

Addus HomeCare Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that FIRST MARK L (Director) sold a total of 513,864 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $100.75 per share for $51.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52774.0 shares of the ADUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, TUCKER DAVID W. (EVP/Chief Development Officer) disposed off 268 shares at an average price of $95.56 for $25610.0. The insider now directly holds 6,937 shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS).

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) that is trading 95.34% up over the past 12 months. LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) is 31.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.62% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.69.