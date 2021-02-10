Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) up 8.55% since start of the year

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) is 8.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.99 and a high of $154.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALG stock was last observed hovering at around $149.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $136.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.18% off the consensus price target high of $148.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -12.59% lower than the price target low of $133.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $149.75, the stock is 0.82% and 5.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 51572.0 and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 27.91% off its SMA200. ALG registered 18.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $145.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $125.42.

The stock witnessed a 3.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.41%, and is 0.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) has around 4270 employees, a market worth around $1.80B and $1.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.50 and Fwd P/E is 20.36. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.95% and -3.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alamo Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.37 with sales reaching $289.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.50% in year-over-year returns.

Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) Top Institutional Holders

230 institutions hold shares in Alamo Group Inc. (ALG), with 332.74k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.80% while institutional investors hold 95.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.79M, and float is at 11.55M with Short Float at 1.57%. Institutions hold 92.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.51 million shares valued at $207.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.68% of the ALG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Longview Asset Management, LLC with 1.36 million shares valued at $147.12 million to account for 11.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.67 million shares representing 5.65% and valued at over $72.47 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 5.52% of the shares totaling 0.66 million with a market value of $90.39 million.

Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pollock Janet S, the company’s VP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that Pollock Janet S sold 289 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $140.36 per share for a total of $40565.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1473.0 shares.

Alamo Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that Leonard Jeffery Allen (EVP Industrial Division) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $115.46 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14964.0 shares of the ALG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Pollock Janet S (VP, Human Resources) disposed off 585 shares at an average price of $115.00 for $67275.0. The insider now directly holds 1,762 shares of Alamo Group Inc. (ALG).

Alamo Group Inc. (ALG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) that is trading 21.74% up over the past 12 months. Lindsay Corporation (LNN) is 48.55% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.73% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.41.