Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) is 13.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.40 and a high of $56.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALTM stock was last observed hovering at around $56.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.31% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -9.84% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -28.14% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $53.82, the stock is 7.06% and 13.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 67564.0 and changing -4.12% at the moment leaves the stock 135.02% off its SMA200. ALTM registered 35.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 301.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.06.

The stock witnessed a 12.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.00%, and is 4.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 13.05. Profit margin for the company is -11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 472.55% and -4.15% from its 52-week high.

Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altus Midstream Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $32.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -99.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.90% in year-over-year returns.

Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) Top Institutional Holders

41 institutions hold shares in Altus Midstream Company (ALTM), with 94.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.53% while institutional investors hold 52.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.75M, and float is at 3.65M with Short Float at 7.08%. Institutions hold 51.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC with over 0.36 million shares valued at $3.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.56% of the ALTM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with 0.28 million shares valued at $3.12 million to account for 7.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. which holds 0.28 million shares representing 7.44% and valued at over $3.1 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $2.11 million.

Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bretches D. Clay, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Bretches D. Clay bought 2,185 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 08 at a price of $10.62 per share for a total of $23205.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22970.0 shares.

Altus Midstream Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 05 that Bretches D. Clay (CEO) bought a total of 2,620 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 05 and was made at $10.85 per share for $28427.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20785.0 shares of the ALTM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 02, Bretches D. Clay (CEO) acquired 51 shares at an average price of $10.80 for $551.0. The insider now directly holds 18,165 shares of Altus Midstream Company (ALTM).