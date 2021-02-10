American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) Is Up 7.94% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIN) is 7.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.20 and a high of $13.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.8% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -23.38% lower than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.02, the stock is 4.76% and 4.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock 10.07% off its SMA200. AFIN registered -39.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.13.

The stock witnessed a 4.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.93%, and is 6.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.95% and -40.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Finance Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $79.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.30% in year-over-year returns.

American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) Top Institutional Holders

251 institutions hold shares in American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN), with 483.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.45% while institutional investors hold 49.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 108.43M, and float is at 108.35M with Short Float at 3.65%. Institutions hold 49.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.15 million shares valued at $94.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.28% of the AFIN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.72 million shares valued at $79.63 million to account for 10.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 3.43 million shares representing 3.23% and valued at over $21.5 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 1.67% of the shares totaling 1.77 million with a market value of $11.11 million.

American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.