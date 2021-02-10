American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

1,285 institutions hold shares in American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK), with 444.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 87.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 181.00M, and float is at 180.42M with Short Float at 0.75%. Institutions hold 87.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.43 million shares valued at $3.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.82% of the AWK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.76 million shares valued at $2.27 billion to account for 8.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 9.55 million shares representing 5.27% and valued at over $1.38 billion, while Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 3.02% of the shares totaling 5.48 million with a market value of $794.22 million.

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) is 6.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $92.00 and a high of $172.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AWK stock was last observed hovering at around $162.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.22% off its average median price target of $167.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.65% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -8.24% lower than the price target low of $151.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $163.44, the stock is 1.80% and 5.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 13.71% off its SMA200. AWK registered 20.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $156.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $151.29.

The stock witnessed a 4.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.43%, and is 0.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) has around 6800 employees, a market worth around $29.45B and $3.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.79 and Fwd P/E is 38.62. Profit margin for the company is 17.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.65% and -5.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Water Works Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.8 with sales reaching $975M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.10% in year-over-year returns.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Norton Cheryl, the company’s SVP, Chief Envrn. Officer. SEC filings show that Norton Cheryl sold 609 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $143.78 per share for a total of $87562.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9442.0 shares.

American Water Works Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Duffy Maureen (SVP, Commuications&ExtAffairs) sold a total of 4,659 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $149.80 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16947.0 shares of the AWK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Lynch Walter (President and CEO) disposed off 8,454 shares at an average price of $148.82 for $1.26 million. The insider now directly holds 118,884 shares of American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK).

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include California Water Service Group (CWT) that is 8.11% higher over the past 12 months. American States Water Company (AWR) is -9.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.68% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.46.