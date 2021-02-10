Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) is 33.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.55 and a high of $8.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASYS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -13.6% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -54.91% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $8.52, the stock is 15.68% and 25.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 1.67% at the moment leaves the stock 50.88% off its SMA200. ASYS registered 64.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.92.

The stock witnessed a 28.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.04%, and is 14.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.72% over the week and 5.28% over the month.

Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) has around 296 employees, a market worth around $119.71M and $65.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.17. Profit margin for the company is -24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.00% and 1.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.70%).

Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amtech Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $16.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -225.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.70% year-over-year.

Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) Top Institutional Holders

66 institutions hold shares in Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS), with 328.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.33% while institutional investors hold 75.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.05M, and float is at 13.81M with Short Float at 0.23%. Institutions hold 74.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.14 million shares valued at $5.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.08% of the ASYS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.91 million shares valued at $4.44 million to account for 6.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. which holds 0.83 million shares representing 5.87% and valued at over $4.06 million, while Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC holds 5.28% of the shares totaling 0.75 million with a market value of $3.65 million.

Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KING ROBERT F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KING ROBERT F sold 30,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $6.87 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

Amtech Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Averick Robert M (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $5.00 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the ASYS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, WHANG JONG S (Executive Chairman) acquired 5,115 shares at an average price of $3.90 for $19927.0. The insider now directly holds 70,681 shares of Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS).

Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) that is trading 97.95% up over the past 12 months. Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is 65.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 47.38% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 16860.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.6.