Analysts suggest Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) could spike 19.02% in a year

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) is 21.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.76 and a high of $43.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATGE stock was last observed hovering at around $41.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.02% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 10.22% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.30, the stock is 6.84% and 19.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 29.57% off its SMA200. ATGE registered 26.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.35.

The stock witnessed a 20.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.66%, and is 2.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 4.42% over the month.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) has around 4002 employees, a market worth around $2.07B and $1.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.68 and Fwd P/E is 12.23. Profit margin for the company is -5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.01% and -5.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.69 with sales reaching $283.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 151.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.30% in year-over-year returns.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) Top Institutional Holders

268 institutions hold shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE), with 814.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.62% while institutional investors hold 98.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.25M, and float is at 49.31M with Short Float at 4.49%. Institutions hold 97.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.75 million shares valued at $195.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.47% of the ATGE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.26 million shares valued at $104.43 million to account for 8.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.11 million shares representing 8.18% and valued at over $100.74 million, while Ariel Investments, LLC holds 6.11% of the shares totaling 3.07 million with a market value of $75.26 million.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MALAFRONTE MICHAEL W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MALAFRONTE MICHAEL W bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $39.25 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that BURKE WILLIAM W (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $40.06 per share for $40060.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12441.0 shares of the ATGE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Sayao Thiago Aguiar (Group President, Business &Law) disposed off 1,368 shares at an average price of $29.74 for $40677.0. The insider now directly holds 1,830 shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE).

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) that is trading 23.77% up over the past 12 months. American Public Education Inc. (APEI) is 31.27% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.81% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.19.