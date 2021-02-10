Analysts suggest Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) could spike 33.0% in a year

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) is 8.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.59 and a high of $10.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALTG stock was last observed hovering at around $10.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.0% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -19.11% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.72, the stock is 5.97% and 10.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 55695.0 and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 31.44% off its SMA200. ALTG registered 3.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.65.

The stock witnessed a 3.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.10%, and is 6.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) has around 1354 employees, a market worth around $309.06M and $593.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 37.88. Profit margin for the company is -3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 198.61% and -2.19% from its 52-week high.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $224.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 785.70% this year.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) Top Institutional Holders

90 institutions hold shares in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG), with 7.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.37% while institutional investors hold 83.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.22M, and float is at 22.61M with Short Float at 4.49%. Institutions hold 61.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is B. Riley Financial, Inc. with over 5.85 million shares valued at $45.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.48% of the ALTG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 2.45 million shares valued at $19.15 million to account for 8.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Granahan Investment Management Inc. which holds 1.73 million shares representing 5.75% and valued at over $13.51 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.99% of the shares totaling 1.2 million with a market value of $11.83 million.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Shribman Daniel, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Shribman Daniel bought 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $8.75 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that STUDDERT ANDREW P (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $8.59 per share for $42930.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15526.0 shares of the ALTG stock.