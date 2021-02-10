Analysts suggest Avient Corporation (AVNT) could spike 23.93% in a year

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) is 5.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.69 and a high of $46.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVNT stock was last observed hovering at around $42.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.93% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -21.71% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.60, the stock is 2.12% and 5.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 39.22% off its SMA200. AVNT registered 35.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.86.

The stock witnessed a -5.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.55%, and is 4.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Avient Corporation (AVNT) has around 5600 employees, a market worth around $3.83B and $2.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.96 and Fwd P/E is 18.47. Profit margin for the company is 18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 390.50% and -8.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Avient Corporation (AVNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avient Corporation (AVNT) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avient Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.59 with sales reaching $1.03B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 44.50% in year-over-year returns.

Avient Corporation (AVNT) Top Institutional Holders

321 institutions hold shares in Avient Corporation (AVNT), with 933.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.02% while institutional investors hold 98.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.50M, and float is at 90.54M with Short Float at 2.00%. Institutions hold 97.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.31 million shares valued at $455.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.37% of the AVNT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.83 million shares valued at $233.52 million to account for 9.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 3.76 million shares representing 4.11% and valued at over $99.59 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 4.09% of the shares totaling 3.74 million with a market value of $98.99 million.

Avient Corporation (AVNT) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Avient Corporation (AVNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kunkle Lisa K., the company’s SVP Gnrl Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Kunkle Lisa K. sold 12,042 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $34.51 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67200.0 shares.