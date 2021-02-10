Analysts suggest Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) could spike -12.4% in a year

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) is 16.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.60 and a high of $9.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GNE stock was last observed hovering at around $8.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -12.4% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -12.4% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $8.43, the stock is 9.54% and 7.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 4.33% at the moment leaves the stock 2.54% off its SMA200. GNE registered 11.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.40.

The stock witnessed a 8.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.99%, and is 11.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) has around 163 employees, a market worth around $220.19M and $358.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.89. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.26% and -12.19% from its 52-week high.

Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genie Energy Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.80% year-over-year.

Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) Top Institutional Holders

100 institutions hold shares in Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE), with 8.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.94% while institutional investors hold 49.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.93M, and float is at 16.90M with Short Float at 4.66%. Institutions hold 34.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.59 million shares valued at $12.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.46% of the GNE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.2 million shares valued at $9.6 million to account for 4.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.1 million shares representing 4.48% and valued at over $7.96 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.03% of the shares totaling 0.75 million with a market value of $5.97 million.

Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times.

Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) that is trading 1.51% up over the past 12 months. Exelon Corporation (EXC) is -9.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.29% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.55.