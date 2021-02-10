Analysts suggest Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. (PAC) could spike 22.17% in a year

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC) is -6.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.28 and a high of $132.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAC stock was last observed hovering at around $105.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.6% off its average median price target of $116.02 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.17% off the consensus price target high of $134.13 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -12.76% lower than the price target low of $92.58 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.39, the stock is -1.60% and -3.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 68962.0 and changing -1.51% at the moment leaves the stock 24.14% off its SMA200. PAC registered -18.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $109.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $90.75.

The stock witnessed a -10.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.25%, and is -0.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. (PAC) has around 1603 employees, a market worth around $5.70B and $692.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.95 and Fwd P/E is 23.54. Profit margin for the company is 21.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 135.75% and -21.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. (PAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. (PAC) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $154.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -35.10% in year-over-year returns.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. (PAC) Top Institutional Holders

159 institutions hold shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. (PAC), with institutional investors hold 14.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.94M, and float is at 38.01M with Short Float at 0.53%. Institutions hold 14.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.4 million shares valued at $156.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.95% of the PAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.99 million shares valued at $80.13 million to account for 2.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft which holds 0.77 million shares representing 1.62% and valued at over $62.22 million, while U.S. Global Investors, Inc. holds 0.48% of the shares totaling 0.23 million with a market value of $18.49 million.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. (PAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) that is trading -12.44% down over the past 12 months. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) is -21.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.4% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.75.