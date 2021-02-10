Analysts suggest Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) could spike 27.68% in a year

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) is -4.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.05 and a high of $105.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PNW stock was last observed hovering at around $76.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.68% off the consensus price target high of $106.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -0.87% lower than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.66, the stock is -0.62% and -2.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -2.00% off its SMA200. PNW registered -22.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $77.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $79.32.

The stock witnessed a -1.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.51%, and is -0.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) has around 97 employees, a market worth around $8.55B and $3.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.98 and Fwd P/E is 15.29. Profit margin for the company is 18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.66% and -27.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $715.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.80% in year-over-year returns.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Top Institutional Holders

743 institutions hold shares in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW), with 267.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 86.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.68M, and float is at 112.33M with Short Float at 2.14%. Institutions hold 85.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.98 million shares valued at $967.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.53% of the PNW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.39 million shares valued at $830.46 million to account for 9.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 6.35 million shares representing 5.64% and valued at over $473.25 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 3.60% of the shares totaling 4.05 million with a market value of $301.82 million.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NORDSTROM BRUCE J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NORDSTROM BRUCE J sold 4,742 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $98.79 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29510.0 shares.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that FROETSCHER DANIEL T (President & COO, APS) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $98.18 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11127.0 shares of the PNW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Nickloy Lee R. (VP) disposed off 1,628 shares at an average price of $100.61 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW).

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading -10.05% down over the past 12 months. PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) is -10.36% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.15% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.12.