Analysts suggest Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) could spike 19.71% in a year

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) is 1.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.61 and a high of $39.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WMG stock was last observed hovering at around $38.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.71% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -16.79% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $38.54, the stock is 4.53% and 9.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 24.35% off its SMA200. WMG registered a gain of 32.17% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.86.

The stock witnessed a 6.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.69%, and is 1.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) has around 5500 employees, a market worth around $20.09B and $4.54B in sales. Fwd P/E is 38.05. Profit margin for the company is -10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.49% and -2.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.40%).

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Warner Music Group Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $1.18B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -285.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.60% year-over-year.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Top Institutional Holders

157 institutions hold shares in Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG), with 68.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.38% while institutional investors hold 109.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 514.35M, and float is at 88.80M with Short Float at 5.16%. Institutions hold 94.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sands Capital Management, LLC with over 12.34 million shares valued at $354.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.10% of the WMG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with 6.91 million shares valued at $198.58 million to account for 6.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.7 million shares representing 6.03% and valued at over $192.7 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.74% of the shares totaling 5.27 million with a market value of $200.02 million.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cooper Stephen Forbes, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Cooper Stephen Forbes sold 557,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $31.04 per share for a total of $17.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.8 million shares.

Warner Music Group Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 07 that AI Entertainment Holdings LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 47,780 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 07 and was made at $25.00 per share for $1.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the WMG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 07, AI Entertainment Holdings LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 11,161,101 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $279.03 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG).