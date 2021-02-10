Analysts suggest Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) could spike 17.81% in a year

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) is 4.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.46 and a high of $24.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HCC stock was last observed hovering at around $23.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.81% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -10.95% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $22.19, the stock is -2.86% and 4.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -3.56% at the moment leaves the stock 30.19% off its SMA200. HCC registered 11.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.17.

The stock witnessed a -2.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.77%, and is -3.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.60% over the week and 4.66% over the month.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) has around 423 employees, a market worth around $1.12B and $775.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.79 and Fwd P/E is 12.08. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 134.56% and -8.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.00%).

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.33 with sales reaching $187.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -40.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.70% in year-over-year returns.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Top Institutional Holders

248 institutions hold shares in Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC), with 217.54k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.43% while institutional investors hold 103.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.19M, and float is at 50.97M with Short Float at 9.41%. Institutions hold 102.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.18 million shares valued at $153.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.04% of the HCC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.09 million shares valued at $86.86 million to account for 9.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 3.11 million shares representing 6.07% and valued at over $53.05 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 2.29 million with a market value of $48.89 million.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.