Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 18.93% Upside

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) is 33.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.27 and a high of $23.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMEH stock was last observed hovering at around $23.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.93% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 18.93% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.32, the stock is 8.79% and 22.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 62614.0 and changing 2.62% at the moment leaves the stock 35.97% off its SMA200. AMEH registered 30.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.35.

The stock witnessed a 13.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.48%, and is 4.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) has around 547 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $689.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.04 and Fwd P/E is 24.08. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 162.35% and 1.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $164.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.00% in year-over-year returns.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) Top Institutional Holders

103 institutions hold shares in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH), with 17.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 47.25% while institutional investors hold 18.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.37M, and float is at 28.63M with Short Float at 1.08%. Institutions hold 9.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.49 million shares valued at $27.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.16% of the AMEH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.21 million shares valued at $21.67 million to account for 3.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.33 million shares representing 0.92% and valued at over $5.9 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.82% of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $5.28 million.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lam Thomas S., the company’s President and Co-CEO. SEC filings show that Lam Thomas S. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $17.28 per share for a total of $86381.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.69 million shares.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Sim Kenneth T. (Executive Chairman and Co-CEO) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $17.23 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42996.0 shares of the AMEH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Sim Brandon acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $17.23 for $86168.0. The insider now directly holds 42,996 shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH).

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) that is trading -27.24% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.08% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.67.