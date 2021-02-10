Are we looking at the next big move in Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)?

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is 5.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.44 and a high of $110.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EMN stock was last observed hovering at around $107.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.39% off its average median price target of $112.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.14% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -10.49% lower than the price target low of $96.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $106.07, the stock is 1.84% and 3.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 28.68% off its SMA200. EMN registered 45.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $103.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $88.20.

The stock witnessed a 0.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.74%, and is 3.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has around 14500 employees, a market worth around $14.05B and $8.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.28 and Fwd P/E is 12.66. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 207.98% and -3.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eastman Chemical Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.04 with sales reaching $2.31B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.30% in year-over-year returns.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Top Institutional Holders

915 institutions hold shares in Eastman Chemical Company (EMN), with 758.32k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.56% while institutional investors hold 88.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 135.30M, and float is at 134.76M with Short Float at 1.35%. Institutions hold 87.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.98 million shares valued at $1.17 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.05% of the EMN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 12.29 million shares valued at $959.91 million to account for 9.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 9.22 million shares representing 6.81% and valued at over $924.56 million, while Capital World Investors holds 5.27% of the shares totaling 7.13 million with a market value of $557.22 million.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LICH BRAD A, the company’s EVP & CCO. SEC filings show that LICH BRAD A sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $107.28 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34217.0 shares.

Eastman Chemical Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that LICH BRAD A (EVP & CCO) sold a total of 19,042 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $104.08 per share for $1.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41217.0 shares of the EMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, King Scott V. (CAO & Controller) disposed off 18,000 shares at an average price of $102.80 for $1.85 million. The insider now directly holds 11,560 shares of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN).

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) that is trading 7.26% up over the past 12 months. Sasol Limited (SSL) is -8.12% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.78% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.1.