Are we looking at the next big move in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA)?

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) is 73.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.56 and a high of $59.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESTA stock was last observed hovering at around $57.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.17% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.42% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -91.74% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.19, the stock is 27.98% and 63.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 14.33% at the moment leaves the stock 167.33% off its SMA200. ESTA registered 153.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 247.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.37.

The stock witnessed a 71.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 157.16%, and is 26.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.76% over the week and 7.88% over the month.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) has around 602 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $82.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 762.30% and 9.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.90%).

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $25.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -79.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.20% in year-over-year returns.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) Top Institutional Holders

54 institutions hold shares in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA), with 2.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.86% while institutional investors hold 66.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.61M, and float is at 20.28M with Short Float at 0.79%. Institutions hold 59.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JW Asset Management, LLC with over 3.12 million shares valued at $117.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.30% of the ESTA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is RTW Investments LP with 2.32 million shares valued at $42.97 million to account for 9.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC which holds 1.92 million shares representing 8.19% and valued at over $35.56 million, while Brown Advisory Inc. holds 6.38% of the shares totaling 1.49 million with a market value of $27.69 million.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dada Santos Salvador, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Dada Santos Salvador sold 10,247 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $50.38 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99660.0 shares.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that Dada Santos Salvador (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 9,753 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $50.51 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the ESTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, Chacon Quiros Juan Jose (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 30,157 shares at an average price of $45.56 for $1.37 million. The insider now directly holds 194,240 shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA).