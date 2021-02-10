Are we looking at the next big move in Five Below Inc. (FIVE)?

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) is 9.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.53 and a high of $197.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FIVE stock was last observed hovering at around $192.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $209.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.37% off the consensus price target high of $235.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -34.15% lower than the price target low of $143.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $191.83, the stock is 3.30% and 10.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 47.32% off its SMA200. FIVE registered 71.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $175.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $141.54.

The stock witnessed a 4.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.51%, and is 5.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $10.48B and $1.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 98.12 and Fwd P/E is 47.46. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 303.60% and -2.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.50%).

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Five Below Inc. (FIVE) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Five Below Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.11 with sales reaching $838.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.00% in year-over-year returns.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Top Institutional Holders

519 institutions hold shares in Five Below Inc. (FIVE), with 1.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.93% while institutional investors hold 112.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.85M, and float is at 54.51M with Short Float at 7.41%. Institutions hold 110.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.89 million shares valued at $621.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.76% of the FIVE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.85 million shares valued at $847.84 million to account for 8.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.47 million shares representing 7.99% and valued at over $567.23 million, while Capital World Investors holds 6.56% of the shares totaling 3.67 million with a market value of $465.51 million.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Five Below Inc. (FIVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BULL KENNETH R, the company’s CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that BULL KENNETH R sold 10,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $192.50 per share for a total of $2.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77010.0 shares.

Five Below Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that SARGENT RONALD (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $159.71 per share for $3.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 93674.0 shares of the FIVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Hill George (EVP, Store Operations) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $161.80 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 17,148 shares of Five Below Inc. (FIVE).

Five Below Inc. (FIVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 30.79% up over the past 12 months. Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) is 25.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.62% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.53.