Are we looking at the next big move in Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC)?

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is 5.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.85 and a high of $74.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HSIC stock was last observed hovering at around $70.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.68% off the consensus price target high of $99.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -19.68% lower than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.61, the stock is 1.14% and 3.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 11.37% off its SMA200. HSIC registered 0.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.60.

The stock witnessed a -2.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.50%, and is 4.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $10.04B and $9.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.36 and Fwd P/E is 18.63. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.72% and -5.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Henry Schein Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1 with sales reaching $2.88B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.90% in year-over-year returns.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Top Institutional Holders

781 institutions hold shares in Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC), with 1.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.37% while institutional investors hold 99.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 142.36M, and float is at 140.82M with Short Float at 3.66%. Institutions hold 98.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.05 million shares valued at $943.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.24% of the HSIC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Generation Investment Management LLP with 13.43 million shares valued at $789.59 million to account for 9.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD which holds 13.4 million shares representing 9.39% and valued at over $787.9 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 9.16% of the shares totaling 13.08 million with a market value of $874.73 million.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BERGMAN STANLEY M, the company’s Chairman, CEO. SEC filings show that BERGMAN STANLEY M sold 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $67.09 per share for a total of $5.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.68 million shares.

Henry Schein Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 07 that Ettinger Michael S (SVP Corp/Legal Ch of Staff Sec) sold a total of 7,630 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 07 and was made at $66.71 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 86978.0 shares of the HSIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, BENJAMIN GERALD A (EVP, Chief Admin. Officer) disposed off 14,430 shares at an average price of $68.08 for $0.98 million. The insider now directly holds 114,089 shares of Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC).

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) that is trading 14.78% up over the past 12 months. IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) is 80.92% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.14% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.92.