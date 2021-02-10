Are we looking at the next big move in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU)?

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (AMEX: INFU) is -0.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.26 and a high of $19.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INFU stock was last observed hovering at around $18.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.77% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 11.1% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.67, the stock is 5.68% and 6.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 78139.0 and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 33.82% off its SMA200. INFU registered 86.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.00.

The stock witnessed a 8.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.09%, and is 2.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) has around 269 employees, a market worth around $375.83M and $94.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.43 and Fwd P/E is 40.32. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 254.94% and -5.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $23.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 227.70% this year.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) Top Institutional Holders

109 institutions hold shares in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU), with 812.11k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.01% while institutional investors hold 72.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.18M, and float is at 19.39M with Short Float at 0.80%. Institutions hold 69.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 2.0 million shares valued at $25.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.88% of the INFU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Minerva Advisors LLC with 1.57 million shares valued at $20.13 million to account for 7.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.22 million shares representing 6.03% and valued at over $15.65 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.96% of the shares totaling 0.8 million with a market value of $15.05 million.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BlueLine Capital Partners II, , the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BlueLine Capital Partners II, sold 1,705 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $17.00 per share for a total of $28985.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that BlueLine Capital Partners II, (Director) sold a total of 4,489 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $17.04 per share for $76493.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the INFU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, BlueLine Capital Partners II, (Director) disposed off 2,900 shares at an average price of $17.21 for $49909.0. The insider now directly holds 499,850 shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU).

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) that is trading 9.15% up over the past 12 months. CorVel Corporation (CRVL) is 28.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.12% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.09.