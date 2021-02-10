Are we looking at the next big move in iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS)?

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) is 21.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.50 and a high of $42.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ITOS stock was last observed hovering at around $41.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.98% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -10.84% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $41.01, the stock is 20.59% and 27.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 46.66% off its SMA200. ITOS registered a gain of 41.95% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.67.

The stock witnessed a 24.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.14%, and is 24.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.54% over the week and 7.23% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 134.34% and -3.00% from its 52-week high.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.43.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.20% this year.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Top Institutional Holders

77 institutions hold shares in iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS), with 250.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.71% while institutional investors hold 72.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.05M, and float is at 34.80M with Short Float at 1.64%. Institutions hold 71.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 4.42 million shares valued at $108.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.60% of the ITOS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Boxer Capital, LLC with 4.35 million shares valued at $107.19 million to account for 12.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MPM Asset Management, LLC which holds 3.71 million shares representing 10.58% and valued at over $91.44 million, while MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP holds 6.72% of the shares totaling 2.36 million with a market value of $58.11 million.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.