Are we looking at the next big move in Lindsay Corporation (LNN)?

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is 23.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.86 and a high of $158.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LNN stock was last observed hovering at around $158.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -9.37% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -17.47% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $158.59, the stock is 9.45% and 19.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 61702.0 and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 47.55% off its SMA200. LNN registered 48.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $135.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $112.87.

The stock witnessed a 10.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.91%, and is 5.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

Lindsay Corporation (LNN) has around 1125 employees, a market worth around $1.70B and $473.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.33 and Fwd P/E is 38.12. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.69% and 0.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Lindsay Corporation (LNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lindsay Corporation (LNN) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lindsay Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.86 with sales reaching $131.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.10% year-over-year.

Lindsay Corporation (LNN) Top Institutional Holders

248 institutions hold shares in Lindsay Corporation (LNN), with 103.65k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.95% while institutional investors hold 93.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.85M, and float is at 10.77M with Short Float at 2.84%. Institutions hold 92.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.75 million shares valued at $225.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.12% of the LNN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.18 million shares valued at $114.46 million to account for 10.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 0.7 million shares representing 6.45% and valued at over $90.09 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 6.15% of the shares totaling 0.67 million with a market value of $64.56 million.

Lindsay Corporation (LNN) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Lindsay Corporation (LNN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHRISTODOLOU MICHAEL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CHRISTODOLOU MICHAEL sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $145.11 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11588.0 shares.

Lindsay Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that CHRISTODOLOU MICHAEL (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $148.43 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13588.0 shares of the LNN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, NAHL MICHAEL (Director) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $141.15 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 3,142 shares of Lindsay Corporation (LNN).

Lindsay Corporation (LNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) that is 18.07% higher over the past 12 months. AGCO Corporation (AGCO) is 82.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.77% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.2.