Are we looking at the next big move in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)?

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) is 39.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.61 and a high of $19.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WVE stock was last observed hovering at around $11.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.22% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -57.29% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.01, the stock is 10.12% and 18.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -1.52% at the moment leaves the stock 12.98% off its SMA200. WVE registered 41.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.64.

The stock witnessed a 6.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.49%, and is 5.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.42% over the week and 7.48% over the month.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) has around 301 employees, a market worth around $558.21M and $13.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 66.57% and -44.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-327.00%).

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.61 with sales reaching $9.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 306.20% in year-over-year returns.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) Top Institutional Holders

149 institutions hold shares in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE), with 6.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.97% while institutional investors hold 88.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.36M, and float is at 24.61M with Short Float at 17.85%. Institutions hold 76.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 7.78 million shares valued at $66.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.94% of the WVE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 3.3 million shares valued at $28.03 million to account for 6.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.03 million shares representing 6.20% and valued at over $23.81 million, while Bellevue Group AG holds 5.34% of the shares totaling 2.6 million with a market value of $22.1 million.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BOLNO PAUL, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that BOLNO PAUL sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that BOLNO PAUL (President and CEO) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $12.00 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the WVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 02, BOLNO PAUL (President and CEO) disposed off 147,577 shares at an average price of $10.30 for $1.52 million. The insider now directly holds 272,181 shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE).

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 23.40% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.63% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.94.