Are we looking at the next big move in Wingstop Inc. (WING)?

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) is 23.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.60 and a high of $163.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WING stock was last observed hovering at around $155.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.64% off its average median price target of $155.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.08% off the consensus price target high of $178.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -25.86% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $163.62, the stock is 8.01% and 15.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 4.90% at the moment leaves the stock 23.38% off its SMA200. WING registered 74.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $145.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $140.33.

The stock witnessed a 11.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.53%, and is 6.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.29% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) has around 784 employees, a market worth around $4.79B and $238.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 148.75 and Fwd P/E is 114.98. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 284.06% and 0.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.10%).

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wingstop Inc. (WING) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wingstop Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $64.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.50% in year-over-year returns.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Top Institutional Holders

440 institutions hold shares in Wingstop Inc. (WING), with 143.37k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.48% while institutional investors hold 105.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.64M, and float is at 29.54M with Short Float at 7.95%. Institutions hold 104.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.45 million shares valued at $457.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.62% of the WING Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.08 million shares valued at $420.73 million to account for 10.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fred Alger Management, LLC which holds 1.67 million shares representing 5.63% and valued at over $228.46 million, while Federated Hermes, Inc. holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 1.33 million with a market value of $181.83 million.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Wingstop Inc. (WING) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Clarke Christina. SEC filings show that Clarke Christina sold 75 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $129.67 per share for a total of $9725.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1347.0 shares.

Wingstop Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 28 that Sadarangani Mahesh sold a total of 59 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 28 and was made at $166.00 per share for $9794.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 366.0 shares of the WING stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, MCDONALD WESLEY S (Director) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $158.83 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 4,592 shares of Wingstop Inc. (WING).

Wingstop Inc. (WING): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brinker International Inc. (EAT) that is trading 57.96% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.0% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.9.