ASA Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) Now

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE: ASA) is 0.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.16 and a high of $25.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASA stock was last observed hovering at around $22.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $21.88, the stock is 2.21% and 1.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 63568.0 and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 9.09% off its SMA200. ASA registered 58.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.79.

The stock witnessed a -0.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.50%, and is 3.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 2.37. Distance from 52-week low is 168.14% and -14.03% from its 52-week high.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) Analyst Forecasts

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) Top Institutional Holders

59 institutions hold shares in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA), with 44.95k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 41.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.29M, and float is at 19.23M with Short Float at 0.26%. Institutions hold 41.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lazard Asset Management LLC with over 2.59 million shares valued at $55.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.41% of the ASA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 1.03 million shares valued at $21.87 million to account for 5.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Uncommon Cents Investing LLC which holds 0.59 million shares representing 3.06% and valued at over $12.89 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 1.92% of the shares totaling 0.37 million with a market value of $8.11 million.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hoene Mary Joan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hoene Mary Joan bought 236 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 22 at a price of $21.38 per share for a total of $5045.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5770.0 shares.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 21 that Hoene Mary Joan (Director) bought a total of 34 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 21 and was made at $21.60 per share for $734.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5534.0 shares of the ASA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Maletis Peter (President) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $21.22 for $10611.0. The insider now directly holds 1,000 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA).