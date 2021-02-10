Avangrid Inc. (AGR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

387 institutions hold shares in Avangrid Inc. (AGR), with 252.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 81.68% while institutional investors hold 81.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 309.49M, and float is at 56.70M with Short Float at 5.53%. Institutions hold 14.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 7.96 million shares valued at $401.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.57% of the AGR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.74 million shares valued at $289.51 million to account for 1.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.05 million shares representing 1.31% and valued at over $183.92 million, while Royal Bank of Canada holds 1.26% of the shares totaling 3.9 million with a market value of $196.75 million.

Avangrid Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is 4.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.62 and a high of $57.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGR stock was last observed hovering at around $47.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $47.41, the stock is 1.92% and 3.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 1.03% off its SMA200. AGR registered -10.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.63.

The stock witnessed a 0.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.12%, and is 0.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Avangrid Inc. (AGR) has around 6597 employees, a market worth around $14.42B and $6.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.00 and Fwd P/E is 21.37. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.10% and -17.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Avangrid Inc. (AGR) Analyst Forecasts

Avangrid Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $1.7B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.70% in year-over-year returns.

Avangrid Inc. (AGR) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Avangrid Inc. (AGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Solomont Alan D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Solomont Alan D bought 108 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $46.47 per share for a total of $5019.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7039.0 shares.

Avangrid Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Solomont Alan D (Director) bought a total of 110 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $45.48 per share for $5003.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6931.0 shares of the AGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Solomont Alan D (Director) acquired 108 shares at an average price of $46.71 for $5045.0. The insider now directly holds 6,821 shares of Avangrid Inc. (AGR).

Avangrid Inc. (AGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 23.40% up over the past 12 months. Unitil Corporation (UTL) is -32.48% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.01% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.92.