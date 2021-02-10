Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) is 49.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.67 and a high of $23.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVID stock was last observed hovering at around $23.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.03% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -43.45% lower than the price target low of $16.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.67, the stock is 29.24% and 51.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing 2.33% at the moment leaves the stock 137.62% off its SMA200. AVID registered 169.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 169.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.96.

The stock witnessed a 43.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 144.78%, and is 24.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.30% over the week and 6.10% over the month.

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) has around 1429 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $372.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.90 and Fwd P/E is 22.54. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 406.85% and 1.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.00%).

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avid Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $104.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 168.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.70% in year-over-year returns.

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) Top Institutional Holders

143 institutions hold shares in Avid Technology Inc. (AVID), with 2.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.64% while institutional investors hold 90.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.02M, and float is at 41.27M with Short Float at 3.30%. Institutions hold 84.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Impactive Capital, LP with over 6.88 million shares valued at $58.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.57% of the AVID Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.37 million shares valued at $37.54 million to account for 5.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.34 million shares representing 5.29% and valued at over $20.0 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 4.37% of the shares totaling 1.93 million with a market value of $16.54 million.

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BROWN GARRARD, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that BROWN GARRARD sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $9.52 per share for a total of $19040.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35393.0 shares.

Avid Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 06 that Duva Jason A (Former CLO, CAO & EVP) sold a total of 70,355 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 06 and was made at $9.31 per share for $0.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the AVID stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 10, Asmar Christian (Director) acquired 4,391 shares at an average price of $6.97 for $30589.0. The insider now directly holds 6,881,793 shares of Avid Technology Inc. (AVID).

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 34.07% up over the past 12 months. Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) is -18.13% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.06% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.33.