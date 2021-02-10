Bioanalytical Systems Inc. (BASI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

20 institutions hold shares in Bioanalytical Systems Inc. (BASI), with 3.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.92% while institutional investors hold 16.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.98M, and float is at 6.04M with Short Float at 0.72%. Institutions hold 10.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.52 million shares valued at $2.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.70% of the BASI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.5 million shares valued at $2.39 million to account for 4.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 67510.0 shares representing 0.61% and valued at over $0.32 million, while CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) holds 0.46% of the shares totaling 51198.0 with a market value of $0.63 million.

Bioanalytical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) is 0.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.05 and a high of $15.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BASI stock was last observed hovering at around $12.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.47% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 27.47% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.33, the stock is -9.31% and 13.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 91915.0 and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 89.80% off its SMA200. BASI registered 141.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 122.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.02.

The stock witnessed a -4.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 123.38%, and is -6.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.04% over the week and 7.81% over the month.

Bioanalytical Systems Inc. (BASI) has around 150 employees, a market worth around $139.58M and $60.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 308.25. Profit margin for the company is -7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 304.26% and -22.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.10%).

Bioanalytical Systems Inc. (BASI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bioanalytical Systems Inc. (BASI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bioanalytical Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $16.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -467.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.60% year-over-year.

Bioanalytical Systems Inc. (BASI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Bioanalytical Systems Inc. (BASI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sagartz John E, the company’s Chief Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that Sagartz John E bought 3,733 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $4.75 per share for a total of $17732.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.63 million shares.

Bioanalytical Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Neff R Matthew (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $4.75 per share for $23750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60350.0 shares of the BASI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Leasure Robert Jr. (President and CEO) acquired 2,884 shares at an average price of $5.20 for $14997.0. The insider now directly holds 186,549 shares of Bioanalytical Systems Inc. (BASI).

Bioanalytical Systems Inc. (BASI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) that is trading 77.30% up over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is 46.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 70.33% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 12900.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.29.