Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. Common Stock (BOLT) makes 3.99% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: BOLT) is 5.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.63 and a high of $34.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BOLT stock was last observed hovering at around $32.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.3%.

Currently trading at $33.90, the stock is 4.71% and 4.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 3.99% at the moment leaves the stock 4.71% off its SMA200.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. Common Stock (BOLT) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 49.80% and -2.81% from its 52-week high.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. Common Stock (BOLT) Analyst Forecasts

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. Common Stock (BOLT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HEALY JAMES, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HEALY JAMES bought 450,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $9.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.75 million shares.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. Common Stock disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Khanna Ashish Siri Ram (Director) bought a total of 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $20.00 per share for $24000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1200.0 shares of the BOLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Khanna Ashish Siri Ram (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $20000.0. The insider now directly holds 1,000 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. Common Stock (BOLT).