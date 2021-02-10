Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

171 institutions hold shares in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK), with 6.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.84% while institutional investors hold 58.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 132.28M, and float is at 125.84M with Short Float at 3.08%. Institutions hold 55.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.33 million shares valued at $125.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.32% of the BRMK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.69 million shares valued at $105.38 million to account for 8.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SCS Capital Management, LLC which holds 10.63 million shares representing 8.04% and valued at over $104.86 million, while Farallon Capital Management LLC holds 5.42% of the shares totaling 7.17 million with a market value of $70.7 million.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) is 5.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.44 and a high of $12.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BRMK stock was last observed hovering at around $10.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $11.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.6% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 1.82% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.80, the stock is 2.63% and 4.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 11.13% off its SMA200. BRMK registered -13.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.05.

The stock witnessed a 7.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.98%, and is 1.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $1.42B and $220.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.77 and Fwd P/E is 12.27. Distance from 52-week low is 98.53% and -15.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $30.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 678.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.80% in year-over-year returns.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LUEBBERS KEVIN M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LUEBBERS KEVIN M sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Hirsch Daniel J. (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $5.90 per share for $58955.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38613.0 shares of the BRMK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Koa Linda (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 7,500 shares at an average price of $6.73 for $50447.0. The insider now directly holds 39,483 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK).