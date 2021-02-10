Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) is 137.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.75 and a high of $46.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSU stock was last observed hovering at around $36.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.31% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -290.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -290.0% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.25, the stock is 16.74% and 57.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -19.99% at the moment leaves the stock 138.65% off its SMA200. CSU registered -27.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 183.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.14.

The stock witnessed a 104.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 239.48%, and is -0.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.58% over the week and 13.69% over the month.

Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) has around 4202 employees, a market worth around $56.45M and $412.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -64.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 333.33% and -37.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capital Senior Living Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$5.85 with sales reaching $103.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.40% in year-over-year returns.

Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) Top Institutional Holders

37 institutions hold shares in Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU), with 850.85k shares held by insiders accounting for 40.87% while institutional investors hold 59.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.05M, and float is at 1.18M with Short Float at 4.28%. Institutions hold 35.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC with over 0.3 million shares valued at $2.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.95% of the CSU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Cove Street Capital, LLC with 0.16 million shares valued at $1.46 million to account for 0.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 91061.0 shares representing 0.29% and valued at over $0.86 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.24% of the shares totaling 76291.0 with a market value of $0.72 million.

Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hornbake E. Rodney, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hornbake E. Rodney sold 10,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 at a price of $0.59 per share for a total of $6153.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56772.0 shares.

Capital Senior Living Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Fryar Michael (SVP-Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 1,743 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $0.60 per share for $1040.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39305.0 shares of the CSU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Falke Jeremy (SVP-Human Resources) disposed off 1,047 shares at an average price of $0.60 for $624.0. The insider now directly holds 41,422 shares of Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU).

Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) that is trading 95.34% up over the past 12 months. The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) is 60.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.34% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 36190.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.67.